Just In: Police recover Ogun Assembly’s stolen Mace in Lagos

Barely 24 hours after Ogun State House of Assembly Mace was declared missing, the Nigerian Police has recovered the symbol of authority from a bush in Abule-Ado, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government in Lagos State.

As gathered, the mace was recovered by the law enforcement agency at about 8.30am on Friday after allegedly receiving a tip-off from residents that a vehicle threw out an object into the nearby bush and sped off.

It was learnt that after the police recovered the item, it was discovered that the object dumped in the bush was the missing mace that was stolen from the Ogun house of assembly by burglars.

Confirming the recovery, the State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that efforts were ongoing to hand it over to the Ogun police command.

Odumosu further promised to assist the Ogun State Police Command in the investigation into the incident that led to the recovery of the mace in Lagos.

The commissioner, in a statement signed by the Command spokesman, Ademuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command has swung into action to investigate the issue.

“The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

“The mace had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly compex , Ogun State recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State”.