Just In: Police re-arrests IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has disclosed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is in its custody following his arrest and extradition to the country.

It explained that the collaboration between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol led to the arrest of the wanted proscribed group leader.

Confirming the arrested on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN), noted that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.

He added that upon his arrest, Kanu would be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, and management of an unlawful society.

Furthermore, the AGF accused Kanu of instigating violence in the South-East geopolitical zone using various social media platforms.

Shortly after briefing newsmen, Kanu was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Binta Nyako who ordered an accelerated hearing in the matter.

Kanu is facing 11 charges including terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, and improper importation of goods before jumping bail in 2017.

The case has been scheduled for July 26 and July 27 2021 for resumption of hearing while Kanu has been remanded in the facility of Department of State Services.

