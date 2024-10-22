JUST IN: Police quizzes Bobrisky after first night inside Lagos FCID net

The Nigerian Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon area of Lagos State has begun to question controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky, after his arrest by the Nigerian Immigration at the Seme border while attempting to leave the country.

The FCID started questioning Bobrisky who was arrested while attempting to leave the country illegally after the crossdresser was handed to the law enforcement agency in Lagos.

The crossdresser’s questioning started on Tuesday, hours after the Immigration service handed him over to the policemen for prosecution amid a Senate probe into allegations raised by Bobrisky.

Spokesperson for the FCID, Lagos, Aminat Mayegun, who confirmed the status of Bobrisky, disclosed that the crossdresser was handed over by the immigration to the officers yesterday night.

She said: “He is detained at FCID Alagbon. He is with us and we keeping him in our custody today.”

Recall that VDM caused a buzz on social media after he shared reports of Bobrisky’s arrest at the Seme border while attempting to enter the Benin Republic. The Nigeria Immigration later confirmed arresting the crossdresser.

Prison warden says Bobrisky has male organ, shares privilege given to him: “Ratel geng won” Recent reports via Punch disclosed that Bobrisky had been moved from the Immigration service office to the FCID, where he spent the night with the police.