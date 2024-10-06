30 C
Lagos
Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Police kills three gunmen attempting to kidnap Delta lawmaker’s wife

0
1

The Delta Police Command has killed three gunmen alleged to have been responsible for the attempted kidnap of Christy, wife of the lawmaker representing Warri South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Augustine Uroye.

As gathered, the three gunmen were part of the gang that attacked the lawmaker’s wife in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, killing two policemen and the driver of Christy Uroye.

Aside from killing the gunmen, the law enforcement agency recovered one vehicle and over three arms and ammunition during the operation that lasted for several minutes.

The spokesperson for Delta Police Command, Bright Edge, disclosed this on Sunday

Previous article
Wike’s Nigeria feeds citizens’ bodies to pigs

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.