JUST IN: Police kills three gunmen attempting to kidnap Delta lawmaker’s wife

The Delta Police Command has killed three gunmen alleged to have been responsible for the attempted kidnap of Christy, wife of the lawmaker representing Warri South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Augustine Uroye.

As gathered, the three gunmen were part of the gang that attacked the lawmaker’s wife in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, killing two policemen and the driver of Christy Uroye.

Aside from killing the gunmen, the law enforcement agency recovered one vehicle and over three arms and ammunition during the operation that lasted for several minutes.

The spokesperson for Delta Police Command, Bright Edge, disclosed this on Sunday