JUST IN: Police kills soldier, colleagues burn station, armour tank in Ogun

There is currently panic among parents and children in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government, Ogun State, after soldiers allegedly attacked and set the community police station and other facilities ablaze.

As gathered, the soldiers attacked the police station after one of their colleagues was killed around Odongunyan axis of Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos state during an altercation in the community.

As gathered, the police officer was said to have shot the soldiers after the public disagreement degenerated with both law enforcement officers’ threatening to kill each other.

While the altercation intensified on Wednesday around Odongunyan, the policeman was said to have reached out for his pistol and shot the soldier who was reported to have died.

Sources told The Guild that the soldier was pronounced dead by a medical expert at about 6pm, and information on the sad development filtered to his colleagues who decided to retaliate, launching an attack on Ogijo police station.

After the attack, eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the soldiers set the police station, patrol vehicles, and an Armoured Personnel Carrier within the axis ablaze.

Confirming the attack, spokesperson for Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in an interview with The Guild, disclosed that efforts were ongoing to restore normalcy to the communities.

He added that the command has contacted the Commanding Officer for Ikorodu division, so as to prevent further attacks on Nigerian Police facilities.

Oyeyemi stated that investigations were still ongoing to ascertain what transpired at the scene before the altercation between the policeman and the soldier started.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that the soldiers burned a police patrol vehicle and damage the Armour Personnel Carrier, adding “but I can assure you that our men are safe.

According to him, the issue started around Odongunyan axis of Ikorodu, Lagos State before the soldiers allowed it to spread to Ogun state.

