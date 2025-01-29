JUST IN: Police kills five kidnappers during clashes in Ogun

Policemen attached to the Ogun Police Command have killed no fewer than five kidnappers and rescued three victims during clashes with the gunmen in the state.

Aside from the deceased kidnappers, three other gang members were reported to have escaped during the clashes with gunshot wounds inside the forest along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the state.

After the clash, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit recovered one AK-47 rifle, 10 rounds of 5.6mm calibre ammunition, ₦5.2 million which was suspected to be proceeds from previous abductions and three mobile phones from the scene.

The victims were commuters, 65years old man, Bolaji Bilesanmi, 50years old man, Olasunkanmi Idowu and Mohammed Salisu, who were abducted into the forest from two vehicles, Honda Pilot with number plate Lagos EKY113GZ and Honda Accord Car number plate Lagos KJA13QFA.

After the clash, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Lanre Ogunlowo, warned residents against criminal activities, particularly among young individuals seeking financial gain through high-profile crimes.

Ogunlowo reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to an aggressive crackdown on criminals preying on innocent citizens in Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the kidnappers’ death on Wednesday, said that efforts have been intensified to arrest injured members of the syndicate.

Odutola said: “On January 25, 2025, at about 1900hrs, the Area Commander, Sagamu received a distress call from commuters travelling along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway of an ongoing armed robbery near Ilishan, Ogun State. Acting swiftly, the Area Commander mobilized a crack team of officers to the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that a group of unidentified gunmen had set up a roadblock using an articulated truck, indiscriminately opening fire on unarmed passengers, causing widespread panic. In the ensuing chaos, three commuters – Bolaji Bilesanmi ‘m’, 65yrs Olasunkanmi Idowu ‘m’ 50yrs, and Mohammed Salisu ‘m’ (age unknown) were abducted into the forest from two vehicles (1) Honda Pilot (Registration No. Lagos EKY113GZ) and (2) Honda Accord Car (Registration No. Lagos KJA13QFA).

“In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD. directed a covert operation led by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

“On January 29, 2025, at about 0400hrs, operatives located the kidnappers’ hideout, and upon sighting the police squad, the gang engaged the officers in a fierce gun battle. In the exchange, five kidnappers were fatally injured while others escaped with gunshot wounds”.