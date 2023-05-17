Just in: Police justifies Seun Kuti’s house invasion

The Lagos Police Command has confirmed the invasion of embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti’s house, saying the action was for justice and equity.

It said that the invasion was done by its personnel after the Magistrate Court had granted permission to ransack the musician home.

The police confirmation came barely 24 hours after scores of its officers stormed the musician’s house in search for more evidence to nail him after slapping a policeman on Third Mainland bridge recently.

The Spokespersons for Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that some items were found on Seun Kuti after his arrest and there was need for further investigations and clarification.

In a statement released on Wednesday through his official social media handle, Hundeyin added that this formed decision the command deployed its officers to ransack his home prove or disprove evidence recovered from him.

According to him, in the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt. We, therefore, applied for and duly got a search warrant from the court, which we have executed. Investigation continues.

