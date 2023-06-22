JUST IN: Police invites popular skitsmaker over allege sexual abuse

Putting a bite into its threat against unauthorized online contents, the Nigerian Police has invited content creator, Abdullahi Adisa popularly called Trinity, over his skit that he allegedly engaged in encouraging sexual abuse of a female minor in Oyo State.

The police said that the invitation was to allow Trinity explain reasons for the skit and others already being disseminated on different social media platforms which many has considered abusive to freedom of human rights.

In a short statement released on Thursday, the Oyo Police Command said that the invitation was based on complaints made by Nigerians that have been allegedly molested by the skit maker and his colleagues.

