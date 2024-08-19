JUST IN: Police invites NLC president over terrorism link

The Nigeria Police Force has summoned the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, for questioning over allegations bordering on terrorism financing, cybercrime, and other related offences.

The Police stated that the invitation of Ajaero was to assist in an ongoing investigation in which the NLC president had been implicated by suspects apprehended by the law enforcement agency.

The invitation came amid an ongoing face-off between the NLC and the Nigerian Police over the invasion of the labour body’s headquarters by the law enforcement agency in Abuja.

Ajaero’s invitation was contained in a letter sighted by The Guild on Monday and is expected to appear before the police on Tuesday.

The invitation letter, signed by ACP Adamu Muazu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team, warned that a warrant of arrest would be issued if Ajaero failed to comply.

The letter reads: “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime in which you have been implicated.

“You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that if you fail to honour this letter, this office will have no choice but to issue a warrant for your arrest.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get the Nigerian Police and the NLC president proved abortive over the invitation document obtained by The Guild.