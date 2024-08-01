JUST IN: Police imposes 24-hour curfew on Borno amid hunger protest chaos

Following clashes that had trailed the hunger protest in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Nigerian Police has imposed 24 hours curfew across the state to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The curfew was imposed after the peaceful protest turned violent and the demonstrators begun to vandalize and loot property inside public offices in the state government.

During the protest on Thursday, the demonstrators were seen to have attacked the Industrial Park and were seen leaving the premises with furniture and other facilities installed inside the park.

The spokesperson for Borno Police Command, Asp Kenneth Daso, disclosed this through a statement released on its official social media handle.

According to the statement: “Based on the security chaos in the state, the command has declared 24hrscurfew with immediate effect. Official press release follows”.

MORE DETAILS SOON