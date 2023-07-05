JUST IN: Police goes after Lagos businessman for posting ex-lovers nude photos

Following public outcry that had trailed sudden appearance of Lagos businessman, Amarah Kennedy’s former lovers nude pictures on different social media handle, the Nigerian Police Command has concluded plans to go after Kennedy, demanding that he appear before any of its stations across the state and explain intention behind the actions.

It said that should the businessman refuse to turn himself in after he was linked to the pictures currently being circulated on different social media platforms, Kennedy would be declared wanted and a team will be constituted, deployed to go after him and ensure his arrest in accordance with the law.

The Lagos Command has also detained the policeman that was alleged to have requested for a bribe from the victims before investigating the case when it was reported at the Agege Police Station.

The decision to go after the businessman was made during a meeting between the victims and Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, where more details on Kennedy tricks and other details about the suspect were laid before the police commissioner.

The Spokespersons for Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Wednesday through a short statement released on his official social media handle.

According to the statement, The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, yesterday Tuesday, July 4, 2023 met with the survivor of this ugly incident in his office.

“The CP, while assuring the survivor of justice, has directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

“The suspect, Amarah Kennedy, is advised to submit himself to prove his innocence as failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly.

“Meanwhile, the officer, Inspector Raphael Edeifo, accused of demanding money to take up the case at Pen Cinema has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and orderly room trial, if found culpable.

“CP Owohunwa has given firm assurances that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the long arm of the law catches up with the suspect”.

