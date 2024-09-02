JUST IN: Police goes after British man plotting to overthrow Tinubu

The Nigerian Police has declared. British national, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu through his mercenaries.

It said that the British national, as a decoy, rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, under the pretence that he was an educationist and investor.

The law enforcement agency noted that the suspect allegedly operates through a bookshop, Iva Valley, and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

It said the Force has specifically launched a comprehensive investigation on how foreign mercenaries and those it described as subversive elements plotted to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Nigeria.

The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this on Monday at Force Headquarters, Abuja amid the ongoing face-off between the agency and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero, added that the foreigner was being aided by a Nigerian, Lucky Obiyan.

Adejobi noted that while this two had been on the run, the law enforcement agency has arrested nine collaborators whose statement has aided the police investigation into their mode of operations including the hunger protests across the country.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police told journalists that evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives and monitored progress of the August protest.

The senior police officer added that the foreigner provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

“Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

“He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

“Documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

“He mobilized and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilize the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that will instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government. These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

“Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation.