JUST IN: Police arraigns Sowore for defaming IGP, officers

Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, will be appearing before the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly defaming the inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and other officers under the enforcement agency.

The human right activist, who used unprinted words against the police boss will be arraigned before Justice liman at the Maitama High Court, on a three-count charge bordering on cybercrime among others.

In the suit number FHC/Abj/Cr/2025, the activist who will be arraigned before the court by the police on Wednesday at 9am, was accused of breaking the law and orders of the country while committing an offence contrary to section 24(1)(b) of the cybercrime (prohibition, prevention, ETC) Act, 2025 as amended and punishable by the law.

As indicated in the suit revealed to the public by Sowore on Tuesday, the former presidential candidate was alleged to have made an offensive clip containing threats to insight Nigerians against the police force.

The one-count charge against him says, ” That you OMOLEYE SOWORE that on the 13th day of December, 2024 Within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did intentionally and knowingly send messages through your verified X handle account “Omoyele Sowore” and cause a publication against the Inspector General of Police where you called him “…illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun” which you know to be false, for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order and you caused the message to be sent and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime(Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015 as Amended (2024) and punishable under section 24(2)(c) (ii) of the same Act”

Sowore had earlier honored an invitation by the police over his exposé on officers allegedly extorting motorists along Ikeja, Lagos State but was held after questioning while demanding he surrender his international passports. However, he decline noting that he will not compromise his innocence and dignity.