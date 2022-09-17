JUST IN: Police disperses Peter Obi supporters rallying in Ebonyi

The ongoing rally by dozens of supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has been halted after the policemen attached to the state police command forcefully dispersed the demonstrators in the state.

As gathered, dozens of demonstrators sustained different degrees of injuries during the rally to canvass support for their candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The supporters of the Labour Party candidate under the Obidient movement were said to have gathered at the Pastoral Centre in Abakaliki for the rally before they were dispersed.

On Saturday, The guild gathered that the supporters at the Pastoral Centre were said to be about 10,000 but could not continue the exercise after they were teargassed by the law enforcement agency in the state.

Some of the participants narrated that the rally started early but was halted after law enforcement officers arrived and dispersed them with teargas.

