Report on Interest
under logo

Senate proposes 15yrs jail term for ransom payers

The Guild

Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims, recover two AK47 rifles …

The Guild

FIRS sets N5.9tr target for tax officers, stations

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Police disperses Peter Obi supporters rallying in Ebonyi

By News Desk

By The Guild

The ongoing rally by dozens of supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has been halted after the policemen attached to the state police command forcefully dispersed the demonstrators in the state.

As gathered, dozens of demonstrators sustained different degrees of injuries during the rally to canvass support for their candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The supporters of the Labour Party candidate under the Obidient movement were said to have gathered at the Pastoral Centre in Abakaliki for the rally before they were dispersed.

On Saturday, The guild gathered that the supporters at the Pastoral Centre were said to be about 10,000 but could not continue the exercise after they were teargassed by the law enforcement agency in the state.

Some of the participants narrated that the rally started early but was halted after law enforcement officers arrived and dispersed them with teargas.

The Guild 7400 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: