JUST IN: Police dismisses three officers over unprofessional conduct in Kano 

Dismissal o the three policemen was announced on Thursday, barely one week after they were captured using their riffles unprofessionally in the presence of civilians, especially children.
They were seen in the video that went viral shooting in the air as a form of amusement while escorting Rarara to an event in the state, a conduct that had elicited reactions from Nigerians that faulted the conduct and recommended disciplinary actions
The dismissal of the three policemen, according to Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, was made after several investigations showed that they acted against the law enforcement agency’s code of public conduct.
Adejobi, in the statement made available to newsmen, said that the three policemen’s conduct would serve as a deterrent to others still in service and understand the need to act in accordance with the police guidelines in public.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.