Just In: Police dismisses officer linked to Enugu musician’s death

The Enugu Police Command has dismissed a Police Inspector, Ozonwanji Joseph, alleged to have killed a traditional musician, Chikezie Nwamba, in the state.

It disclosed that investigations conducted indicated that the dismissed Inspector was found culpable and received the maximum penalty of dismissal.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen, on Monday.

According to the statement, “The Enugu State Police Command informs the public that the orderly room trial of Police Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph, implicated in the murder of Ogene musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba, has been concluded.

“The Inspector was found culpable and received the maximum penalty of dismissal, followed by court prosecution in line with the Police Act and Regulations 2020.

“Accordingly, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13 (covering Anambra and Enugu States’ Commands), approved the orderly trial recommendations to dismiss and prosecute the Inspector in court.

“Hence, he has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and was today, October 28, 2024”.

Before the dismissal, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, visited the family of the deceased to console them over the unfortunate shooting and murder of the musician by a police officer.

Kanayo reassured the family, relatives, friends, and good people of Enugu State that the ongoing investigation into the case would be concluded within record time and justice duly served.

The CP emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined organisation where erring police officers are made to face the consequences of their actions to serve as deterrence to others.

He restated his sympathy and empathy to everyone affected by the unfortunate and callous murder of the musician, urging all and sundry to keep faith with the police while justice is done to the case.