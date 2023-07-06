JUST IN: Police dismisses officer link to Lagos baby abduction

After a thorough investigations of the allegations made by Fortune Obhafuoso against Inspector Samuel Ukpabio on alleged trafficking of her baby, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed the policeman after been found to have been culpable in the act.

Ukpabio was dismissed barely six months after Obhafuoso cried out after all efforts to get her newborn, who was named Joseph, was taken away against her will.

The dismissed policeman was alleged to have connived with a yet-to-be-identified person to pay the baby’s mother N185,000 fee for the child.

Ukpabio’s dismissal was disclosed on Thursday by the Spokespersons for Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a short statement released on his official social media handle.

