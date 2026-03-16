JUST IN: Police detains six officers’ for extorting Anambra residents

The Anambra State Police Command has detained six officers allegedly involved in the extortion of residents in Onitsha, following a viral video complaint circulating on social media.

The officers, including two Assistant Superintendents of Police and four Inspectors, were placed in detention by the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

In a statement on Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Tochukwu Ikenga said the move was part of efforts to uphold accountability and professionalism within the force.

The statement noted that senior officers connected to the incident have also been queried, while statements have been taken from other personnel in accordance with established police investigative procedures.

The command further revealed that steps are underway to arrest a Point of Sale operator in Onitsha, whose alleged involvement suggests possible conspiracy in the matter.

Ikenga added that the victim featured in the viral video has been invited, through the Divisional Police Officer of Okpoko Division, to provide additional testimony to aid the investigation and guide further disciplinary action.

He assured the public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves and promised that further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.