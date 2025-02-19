JUST IN: Police detains Portable for assaulting three Ogun staff

Controversial hip-pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, has been detained by the Nigerian Police for allegedly attacking three Ogun State Government staff during an inspection of his property in Ota axis of the state.

Portable has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, where he is being questioned over his conduct toward state government staff attached to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The singer was detained after submitting himself before the law enforcement agency at about 13:23 hours on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after being declared wanted by the Ogun Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, stated that the artiste’s presence is in connection with an ongoing investigation.

She said: “The Command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to upholding justice and maintaining public order”.