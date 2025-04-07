JUST IN: Police detains four Yobe residents marching against Rivers emergency rule

No fewer than four Yobe residents, including the State Coordinator of the Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement, Abubakar Jawa, were allegedly apprehended by the Nigerian police while protesting against the Rivers emergency rule and cybercrimes law in the country.

The demonstration, initiated by TIB, aimed to draw public attention to the consequences of the controversial state of emergency rule in Rivers State and the cybercrime law, was being held across the country including Yobe state.

The four residents were: Mohammed Adam, Suleiman Gambo, Maimuna Abba, and Abubakar Jawa, has stirred reactions across the state, with the circumstances surrounding their arrest remaining uncertain.

Sources told The Guild that the protesters were picked up while assembling at a designated spot ahead of the scheduled protest.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe, Dungus Abdulkarim, refuted claims that the police had detained any members of the movement.

According to him, the police had expressed willingness to provide security support for the demonstration if contacted by the organisers.

Abdulkarim said, “To the best of our knowledge, the police have not arrested anyone from the TIB.

“We have made it clear that we are open to working with any recognised members or coordinators of the group to ensure peaceful demonstrations. But no one has officially come forward.”