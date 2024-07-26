JUST IN: Police deploys 4,200 officers ahead hunger protest in Abuja

Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja police command has deployed 4,200 policemen across the nooks and crannies of the nation’s capital.

Aside from that, the command has concluded plans to send explosive ordinance device experts to comb the seat of power and prevent any possible explosion.

The deployment came hours after a group wrote the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, requesting the use of national facility as convergence points for the 10 days demonstration.

The command in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the deployment was to ensure public safety, protection of protesters and to prevent the protests from being hijacked by non-state actors.

She added that there would be raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, and stop and search operations among others in collaboration with sister security agencies.