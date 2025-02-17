JUST IN: Police declares Portable wanted for assaulting Ogun Govt. Workers

The Ogun Police Command has declared Habeeb Olalomi, popularly called “Portable”, wanted for allegedly attacking the state government officials attached to Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The declaration came barely two weeks after he allegedly assaulted three staff of the Ogun State Government who came to inspect his project in Ota.

The law enforcement agency disclosed that during the violent attack on the three workers, Onabanjo Abidemi, Raymond Lateef and Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi, the singer and nine others were armed with guns and other weapons.

It noted that while the nine others have been apprehended, Portable escaped from the scene and immediately went into hiding to avoid arrest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to her, “On February 5, 2025, at about 1000hrs, officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area.

Upon identifying themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable.

However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials.

The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation.

Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted.

Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.

For any relevant information, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the Ogun State Police Command through its official communication channels or police public relations department”.