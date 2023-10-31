Report on Interest
JUST IN: Police council confirms Egbetokun as new IGP

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The National Police Council has confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the 22nd Inspector General of Police (IGP), ending his four months of leading the law enforcement agency in acting capacity.

Egbetokun’s appointment as a substantive Police boss was said to have been approved by the council after a thorough review of his performance since his appointment by the President June 20th, 2023.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, announced Egbetokun’s confirmation as the IGP to state house correspondents after the meeting of the council chaired by President Bola Tinubu inside the Aso Villa on Tuesday.

The new IGP replaced Usman Baba, who was appointed as the IGP by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021 as the 21st police boss.

The Police Council, chaired by the President and consisting of the 36 governors, the Minister of the FCT, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Born on September 4, 1964 from the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egbetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990. He would clock 35 years in service by September 2024, according to police rules.

The Guild
