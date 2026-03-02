32.5 C
JUST IN: Police council confirms Disu as IGP

The National Police Council has approved the appointment of Olatunji Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, succeeding his former boss, Kayode Egbetokun, who resigned from office to address family issues.

Disu’s confirmation by the council came barely a week after his appointment by President Bola Tinubu to restore the Nigerian Police Force’s integrity and ensure better welfare for the personnel across the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the unanimous endorsement to newsmen on Monday after the council meeting inside the State House, Abuja.

MORE DETAILS SOON

