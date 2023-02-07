JUST IN: Police confirms new CPs for Lagos, Ogun, others

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has confirmed CP Idowu Owohunwa as the new commissioner for Lagos Police Command, while his colleague, Frank Mba, is expected to take over Ogun, just as CP Adebola Hamzat, CP Suleiman Yusuf, and Faleye Olaleye who were also deployed to Adamawa, Taraba, and Ebonyi, to ensure lives and property are being protected across those states.

The police boss said that the new deployments are in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, and also have hitch-free elections even though the posting comes three weeks before the poll.

Also, the IGP has redeployed outgoing Lagos CP, Abiodun Alabi, to take up duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG) for Zone 2 Lagos, and four others to other zones across the country.

The others deployed to the zones were CP Matthew Akinyosola who would be conducting activities at AIG Police Mobile Force, CP Jonathan Towuru to oversee AIG Zone 6 Calabar, CP Akande Kayode would be going to AIG Zone 11 Osogbo, and CP Abimbola Shokoya will takeover AIG Zone 17 Akure activities.

It would be recalled that The Guild had earlier in January reported the deployment of new CPs to Lagos and Ogun but was denied by CP Alabi, who claimed that the story was a form of distraction and that the public should ignore the news.

Contrary to Alabi’s claim, the IGP confirmed The Guild earlier report by releasing a signal on a series of deployments including that of the CPs for Ogun, Lagos, Ogun, Adamawa, Taraba, and Ebonyi, and stressed that the posting take effect immediately.

READ ALSO:

The police boss confirmed posting of the senior officers on Tuesday through a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and made available to newsmen.

Also, the Police boss redeployed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), to fill the vacuum in the Force, as indicated by the IGP’s manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

According to the statement, DIG Danmallam Mohammed, has been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

“The DIG Department of Training and Development, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, to DIG Department of Research and Planning; AIG Aji Janga, to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke Bode, AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

“He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

