JUST IN: Police confirms 35 children’s death during Ibadan funfair stampede

The Oyo Police Command has disclosed that 35 children died and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a stampede that occurred during a Christmas funfair held at Islamic High School in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the Police, the six injured children remain critically injured and were receiving medical care at the state-owned medical facility.

The event, organized by Wings Foundation, a non-governmental organisation owned by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, in partnership with Agidigbo FM, was intended as a family gathering.

