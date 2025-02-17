33.6 C
Lagos
Monday, February 17, 2025
National

JUST IN: Police Commission appoints Moshood Jimoh as Lagos new CP

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, replacing CP Olawale Ishola in the state.

Ishola’s replacement came barely five months after his deployment to the state, where he was mandated to boost security across Lagos.

Sources, meanwhile, have attributed the former police boss removal to his alleged role in the leadership tussle at the Lagos State House of Assembly between the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, and his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda, who took over the mantle of leadership.

The change in leadership at the Lagos Command was announced on Monday through a statement released by 
Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, “CP Jimoh, before his appointment, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports. 

“Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was former Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner, Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation. 

“He has undergone several professional trainings which include; Combat operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African  Union Mission in Darfur Sudan;  Weapons of mass destruction counter measure first responder  Training Institute, United  States; training on social construction and management  Reform  China Executive Leadership  Academy,  Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and salvage for Developing Countries,  China Maritime Academy  Ningbo, China and Training on anti-hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College kunmung, China. He was also at the Police Training Institute, Seoul South Korea.

“CP Olohundare Moshod Jimoh is a recipient of the Presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the Year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations. 

“CP Jimoh appeared before the Commission today. Present were the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni,  Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the   Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police”.

