JUST IN: Police attacks NNPP members protesting against Kano Gov’s sack

Activities around Kano metropolis have been halted after policemen attached to Kano Command attacked members of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) as well as supporters of the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, during protest against the discrepancies that had trailed Appeal Court verdict on the 2023 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The Police, as gathered, shot teargas canisters at the protesters along the Dan Agundi area of the state after several appeals that they discontinue the demonstration considering that the governor has proceed to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

As learnt, the demonstration commenced on Wednesday following Certified True Copy of the judgement which appeared in public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court that declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

During the demonstration, the governor’s supporters claimed that the pronouncement by the Appellate Court in Abuja did not reflect true position of the law on the suit filed before the judges on the poll conducted on March 18th, 2023.

Some of the protesters, who said they were ready to die in order to get justice on the case, resisted the law enforcement agency attacks, promising to continue protesting until the governor’s sack is reversed.

Police authorities in Kano had vowed to clamp down on any group protesting in the state following the sacking of the governor.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, described the controversy that trailed the Court of Appeal ruling, that earlier saw Governor Abba Yusuf sacked as a scandalous judicial debacle.

While noting that the matter would ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court, he stressed that there are discrepancies between the information that was read out last Friday and the contents of the official CTC report.

The spokesperson said; “It is very unfortunate that we have come to this low state as a country regarding the judiciary. I am a legal practitioner, and it hurts me; it pains the heart that this is the sort of situation that we find ourselves in.

“You just have a 14-day window to lodge your appeal at the Supreme Court, so when you deliver judgment on Friday and you don’t give the CTC to counsel till some five days later, it really makes no sense,” Johnson added.

