JUST IN: Police attacks hunger protesters outside Bauchi monarch’s palace

The #endbadgovernance protest in Bauchi State has been disrupted midway after the police attacked the demonstrators outside the Emir’s palace.

Our correspondent gathered that the peaceful protest became violent after the police shot teargas canisters at the protesters, injuring many of them.

It was learnt that the law enforcement agency shot teargas canisters at demonstrators who were said to have visited the traditional ruler’s palace to express their displeasure over the Federal Government policies and programmes in the state.

As gathered on Thursday, the Police, however, turned down the protesters’ request to gain access to the palace and inform the monarch of their grievances.

The police stance, The Guild gathered, did not go down well with the protesters who also demanded that the law enforcement officers must grant their request.

Amid the argument, the policemen deployed shot teargas canisters at the protesters to disperse them from the scene.

In a video obtained by The Guild, many protesters were seen running in different directions to avoid being arrested by law enforcement officers in the state.

