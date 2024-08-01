JUST IN: Police attacks Borno hunger protesters, injures over two

Atleast two persons have been reported to have sustained varying injuries when Policemen attached to the Borno Police Command attacked group of protesters expressing their displeasure over Federal and State Government policies and programmes in the state.

Among the injured protesters, one was feared dead after he was hit by teargas canisters shot by the police to disperse the demonstratots in Bulunkutu area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

As gathered, the police shot teargas canisters and live ammunition at the group of protesters after all efforts to persuade them to leave the area proved abortive.

It was learnt that the demonstrators had converged at the location to engage in protest over the hunger crisis in the country.

The attack on the protesters came minutes after a suicide bomber attacked a market, leaving over 17 people dead in the state.

