JUST IN: Police arrests two men possessing three human heads in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has apprehended a motorcyclist, Kadir Owolabi, and his partner, 53years old Jamiu Yisa, for possessing two human skulls in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of the state.

The two suspects, who were currently being interrogated by the law enforcement agency, were arrested by a team of Mobile Police Officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu during a routine stop and search operations.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that the motorcyclist was apprehended along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan expressway at Refugees camp junction, Oru Ijebu while the other suspect was arrested behind the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, who confirmed the arrest, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for discreet investigations.

Ogunlowo, in a statement released and made available to The Guild by the Command spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, reiterated the police commitment to decisively go after criminals in the state.

The police boss urges residents to cooperate with Ogun State Command. He assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality and identity protection.

According to the statement, “Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two men in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of Ogun state.

“On Monday, 11th August 2025, at about 1400hrs, a team of Mobile Police Officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu was conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

“During the exercise, officers intercepted one Kadir Owolabi ‘m’, who was riding a motorcycle. A search of his luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

“Preliminary investigation subsequently led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa ‘m’, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat”.