Just In: Police arrests two, goes after others distributing petrol-souvenir at party

Hours after pictures and visuals from the coronation party where petrol was handed out to guests as souvenirs go public on different social media platforms, the Nigerian Police has arrested two employees of Havilah events centre that were allegedly involved in the organisation of the event in Lagos State.

Aside from that, the Force has also begun manhunts for other organisers of the event that approved that the gallons filled with petroleum product be brought to the event centre as well as distributed to guests as gifts during the ceremony held in Oniru axis of Eti-Osa Local Government.

This came after the State Government, supported by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, stormed the event centre premises and sealed the facility indefinitely.

It was learnt that the law enforcement agency could also extend their searchlight on guests that attended the party organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist, Pearl Ogbulu, as the Erelu Okin by an Ogun state monarch, the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso.

In a statement released by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a formation under Lagos Command on Saturday, those arrested were based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

It was gathered that Alabi had directed the officers to ensure everyone involved is arrested and detained for contravening the law.

The RRS, in its statement, did not disclose the identities of the two under detention but said that the ongoing effort was in accordance with the state law.

The statement read: “Rapid Response Squad (RRS) working in conjunction with Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island for hosting a party during which litres of premium motor spirit (Petrol) in jerry cans be given out as souvenirs.

“Two officials of the centre were arrested today while Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has directed that all those involved be arrested.

“The arrest was on the directive of the Lagos State Government that the centre be sealed and all parties involved arrested”, the statement added.

