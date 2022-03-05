Report on Interest
under logo

JUST IN: Police debunks bringing back SARS speculating…

The Guild

Facebook monthly users hit 2.7bn, records $5,96bn profit in…

The Guild

Buhari unveils logo for Nigerian 60th independent…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

Just In: Police arrests two, goes after others behind petrol-souvenir distribution in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Hours after pictures and visuals from the coronation party where petrol was handed out to guests as souvenirs go public on different social media platforms, the Nigerian Police has arrested two officials of Havilah events centre that were allegedly involved in the organisation of the event in Lagos State.

Aside from that, the Force has also begun manhunts for other organisers of the event that approved that the gallons filled with petroleum product be brought to the event centre as well as distributed to guests as gifts during the ceremony held in Oniru axis of Eti-Osa Local Government.

This came after the State Government, supported by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, stormed the event centre premises and sealed the facility indefinitely.

It was learnt that the law enforcement agency could also extend their searchlight on guests that attended the party organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist, Pearl Ogbulu, as the Erelu Okin by an Ogun state monarch, the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 6126 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: