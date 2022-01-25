Just In: Police arrests two additional NURTW members link to Lagos clashes

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has arrested and detained two additional members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), increasing members of the transport union linked to the clashes that put residents of Lagos Island under panic and crippled commercial activities within the axis, to over four.

Those arrested by the law enforcement agency in the state for allegedly engaging in the fight that was reported to have claimed lives and left some others with different degrees of injuries were Akeem Agboola popularly called Okoro and Idowu Johnson.

This came barely 24 hours after the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a formation under the state command, arrested two chieftains, Azeez Lawal popularly called Kunle Poly and Mustapha Adekunle, better known as Sego, over their link to the union’s recent unrest in the state.

As gathered, Okoro was arrested by the RRS from where he had been hiding after the clashes that occurred over the weekend in the early hours on Tuesday and has since been detained.

Sources close to the police command told our correspondent that Idowu Johnson was later nabbed by the law enforcement agency that had been deployed to restore normalcy and comb the community as well as arrest everyone involve in the clashes.

The source added that all those under detention were currently been questioned on their involvement in the unrest that threatened the security architecture of the state.

An aide to the Lagos state Governor, Jubril Gawat, confirmed the arrest through a statement released on his official social media handle, saying they were arrested for their involvement in the crisis.

The statement read: “UPDATE ON IDUMOTA CRISIS: The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two more suspects: Akeem Agboola aka “Okoro” and one Idowu Johnson following the crisis that occurred at Idumota on the 20th of January 2022”.

