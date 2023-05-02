JUST IN: Police arrests suspended Adamawa INEC REC, begins investigations

The Nigeria Police has arrested Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, for allegedly declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru popularly called Binani, winner of the gubernatorial elections before results collation was completed during the recently concluded supplementary elections in the state.

Yunusa-Ari’s arrest and investigation was made by the police following recommendations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the State.

The REC was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Tuesday.

Yunusa-Ari’s arrest was confirmed by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through a statement made available to newsmen.

Adejobi said that the Adamawa REC is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

Adejobi added that other officials and individuals culpable in the saga were being interrogated by the team to ascertain their role in the act.

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution. The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.

