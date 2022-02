A former presidential candidate and founder of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been allegedly arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

Sowore, it was learnt, was arrested at the entrance of the Appeal Court by the police attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and was taken to the former headquarters of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) headquarters in the country’s capital.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook