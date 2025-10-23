JUST IN: Police arrests Sowore after court appearance in Kanu’s case

Former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been allegedly arrested by the Nigerian Police after making an appearance for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Sowore was arrested by policemen who insisted that he must follow them to the FCT Police Command, where the Commissioner of Police requested his appearance.

In the video obtained by The Guild, Sowore, who queried the absence of an invitation letter, was taken away in a police van from the court premises.

As gathered, the former presidential candidate was arrested on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the demonstration held to request the release of the IPOB leader, Kanu, from detention.

In the course of the protest, 12 persons, including Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel, and one of his lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor, were arrested and subsequently remanded at the Kuje prison after arraignment by the police.

Police, in the First Information Report, FIR, filed before a Chief Magistrate Court at Kuje, alleged that the defendants, during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest, which it said was held in disobedience to a court order, chanted war songs while disrupting the free flow of traffic.

The law enforcement agency alleged that they engaged in criminal conspiracy, incited disturbance and disturbed public peace, offences punishable under sections 152, 114 and 113 of the Penal Code Law.

The charge against them read: “That on 20th day of October, 2025, you (1). Barrister Aloy Ejimakor (2). Prince Emmanuel Kanu, (3). Joshua Emmanuel, (4). Bishop Wilson Anyalewechi, (5). Barrister Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, (6). Clinton Chimeneze, (7). Gabriel Joshua, (8). Isiaka Husseini, (9). Onyekachi Ferdinand. (10). Amadi Prince (11). Edison Ojisom and (12). Godwill Obiama, all male adults of FCT Abuja were arrested by a team of security agents in different locations within FCT while involving yourselves in inciting disturbance, and breach of public Peace in disobedience to a court Order, denying other citizens the freedom of movement, disrupting free flow of traffic while chanting war songs and requesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu who is undergoing lawful trial at the Federal High Court in a manner that threatens National Security. You thereby committed the above-mentioned offences.”

The court fixed Friday to take the plea of the defendants on the charge.

It is not yet clear if the charge would be amended to include Sowore as a defendant.