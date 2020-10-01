JUST IN: Police arrests RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos

No fewer than dozens of Revolution-Now protesters who stormed the streets to protest alleged bad governance and insecurities across the country have been arrested by security operatives in Lagos.

As gathered, the protesters marched from the streets of Ojota to Maryland chanting songs of solidarity in spite of warnings by the state’s commissioner of Police against unlawful protest and march in the state.

The hundreds of protesters who stormed the streets expressed their grievances against alleged bad governance, insecurity, kidnappings among others in the country.

Details shortly…