JUST IN: Police arrests Oyo radio station owner over allege cyberbullying complaint

The owner of an Oyo State-based radio station, Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police for allegedly cyberbullying another social media user in the state.

Hamzat was said to have been arrested by men of the Federal Intelligence Bureau, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, and has been whisked away to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

During the arrest, Hamzat’s staff and residents claimed that the special policemen picked him without presenting any arrest warrant to the broadcaster and his staff, an action that attracted concerns over his whereabout.

Confirming his arrest on Thursday, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, debunked claims that the media expert was arrested without committing any offence.

Adejobi, in a statement, said that Hamzat’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour previous invitations and that his actions prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest in Ibadan.

According to the statement, Hamzat was arrested in Ibadan by our Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of Cyber Bullying under investigation.

“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter”.

