JUST IN: Police arrests Ooni ex-wife, seven others over Ibadan funfair stampede

Following the stampede at the children’s Christmas funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo Police Command has arrested the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, and seven others for organizing an event that resulted in the tragedy.

Others in police detention were the principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where the event was held, 56-year-old Fasasi Abdulahi, 24-year-old Genesis Christopher, 52-year-old Tanimowo Moruf, 42-year-old Anisolaja Olabode, 35-year-old Idowu Ibrahim and 25-year-old Abiola Oluwatimilehin.

The eight suspects were apprehended by the Police on Thursday, barely 24 hours after the stampede that claimed the lives of children and adults at the funfair in the state.

The arrest was disclosed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, through a statement made available to newsmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON

