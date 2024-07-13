27.2 C
JUST IN: Police arrests officer link to Lagos teenager’s rape inside station

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Following public outcry, the Lagos Police Command has arrested an officer identified as Owolabi who was linked to the rape of a 17-year-old girl inside the police station in Ojota axis of the state.

As gathered, the police officer had been on the run after parents of the victims turned down all appeals from his family and relatives not to press for justice for their daughter.

The arrest of Owolabi came barely 24 hours after reports emanated that the police officer had been on the run after perpetrating the act to the teenager.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Saturday, through his official social media handle.

Hundeyin, in a short terse statement made while responding to Lagosians outcry to the act, said: “Suspect now in custody”.

