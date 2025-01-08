35.7 C
JUST IN: Police arrests Lagos teacher for assaulting 3yrs old pupil

By MONSURUDEEN OLOWOOPEJO

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a private school teacher, Stella Nwadigo, for allegedly assaulting a 3-year-old pupil, Michael Abayomi, during the school hours in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

Nwadigo, a teacher in Christ-Mitots School in Isawo axis of Ikorodu, was apprehended by the law enforcement agency following criticism that trailed a less than three minutes video where the pupil was being assaulted.

In the video previewed by The Guild, Abayomi was seen standing before the teacher who continuously beat the pupil for not being able to write numbers 16 and 62 effectively.

Meanwhile, the teacher was arrested on Wednesday before 2pm by the police inside the school, to serve as deterrent to other teachers across the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

