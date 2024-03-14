JUST IN: Police arrests kidnapper disguising as lunatic in Lagos, others

The Nigerian Police has urged the citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize their security after arresting a suspected kidnapper and armed robber that often disguised as lunatic around Agege Local Government, Lagos State.

As gathered, the suspect, a male, Olaseinde Ojo, was arrested by the law enforcement agency around Isokoko axis of the state where he often allegedly carried out his operation.

It was learnt that the suspect during the day disguises as a lunatic to get close to his victims and either rob or kidnap them whenever he has the opportunity to do so.

Another arrest was made along Dolphin Bridge when the policemen patrolling that axis intercepted a dispatch rider identified as Samson Shina and was found possessing a locally made pistol and some charms.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrests through a statement released and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

MORE DETAILS SOON