JUST IN: Police arrests journalist, nine Edo PDP members for vote-buying

No fewer than 10 members of the Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested by the Nigerian Police special squad deployed to enforce law and order during the governorship elections in the state.

The number of suspected nabbed by the police showed that five were men and five others were women inducing voters with money.

Of the 10 suspects arrested was a suspected fake journalist who claims to be a staff of one of the leading television stations in Nigeria.

Among those apprehended from Ufunama community in Ovia South West Local Government were 25-year-old Emotingham Godspower and 27-year-old Farawei Isaac.

Others arrested by the law enforcement agency were: Suleiman Abdurahim, Fatima Yakubu, 52-year-old Yusuf Aminat, 54-year-old Salihu Lukman,32-year-old Safianu Saratu.

As gathered, they were arrested inside Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu hotel in Auchi in.possession of items contravening electoral exercise.

The arrest of the suspects were disclosed by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday during the gubernatorial poll.

According to the statement, “The well-coordinated effort led to the arrest of two key suspects, who are members of the PDP, Emotingham Godspower (25) and Farawei Isaac (27), both from Ufunama community, Ovia South West LGA, Edo state.

“The suspects, connected to a larger network involving one “Atiku” and a kingpin known as “the boss”, were apprehended at So Cash guest house in Ekpoma, where a substantial amount of cash and incriminating items were recovered. These items include:

“A list of voters’ names with corresponding monetary values. A collection of pre-filled ballot papers. A set of fake identification cards

“Furthermore, six suspects namely Suleiman Abdurahim,Fatima Yakubu,Yusuf Aminat 52 yrs,Salihu Lukman 54yrs,Safianu Saratu 32yrs were all arrested at Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu hotel, Auchi, for engaging in vote buying. This group was found with:

“A large sum of money. A cache of weapons. A detailed plan outlining strategies for voter intimidation

‘A fake journalist who claims to be a staff member of one of the leading television stations in Nigeria was also apprehended, further highlighting the extent of the criminal network.

‘Our team’s meticulous planning and swift action have dealt a significant blow to those seeking to undermine and discredit the electoral process. We remain vigilant and committed to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election.

‘Investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided as events unfold”.