JUST IN: Police arrests Canadian businessman link to $210,000 fraud

The Nigerian Police has apprehended a Canadian national, Robert Harms, in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme worth $210,000 in Akwa Ibom State.

Harms was apprehended by the Police INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja while trying to flee the country after obtaining the fund under false pretence from Tepison Enterprises, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Aside from him, the Police INTERPOL apprehended Okeke Njaka, who is wanted for cybercrimes and fraud-related offences, including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, obtaining money under false pretences, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.

Confirming the arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described the arrest of the two as a significant breakthrough for the law enforcement agency in its ongoing fight against transnational financial crimes.

“Following a meticulous investigation, INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully apprehended Robert Harms, a Canadian national, in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

“The investigation was initiated following a formal petition by the company. The complainant alleged that Harms, introduced through a Polaris Bank account officer in June 2023, fraudulently induced them to invest in a fictitious Waste-to-Energy Project in Canada. Under this pretence, Tepison Enterprises transferred $210,000 to secure a fabricated “capital project bond,” with promises of a $30,000 return within four weeks, returns which never materialised.

“Investigations revealed that Harms fabricated a fraudulent Project Bridge Loan Agreement and orchestrated the transfer of funds to an account in Dubai through Allah Mai Girma Bureau de Change in Abuja.

“Further inquiries confirmed that Harms had no legitimate affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, the Canadian company he falsely claimed to represent, the CEO of VDQ-NRG Systems Limited when contacted denied any knowledge of or association with Harms.

“Harms was apprehended by INTERPOL operatives on February 7, 2025, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to flee to Canada.

“Harms admitted to receiving the funds and violating the investment agreement. Formal criminal charges were filed at the Federal High Court, Uyo, on April 22, 2025. Harms was arraigned on May 9, 2025, and remanded at the Uyo Custodial Centre. The case has been adjourned to May 20, 2025”.

On Njaka, the police spokesperson explained that the case against her was initiated in September 2020, following a report filed by Hajia Maryam Shehu, represented by M.I. Tsav & Co. Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public, Abuja.

“Investigations revealed Njaka’s active involvement in cyberstalking and cyberbullying through multiple social media platforms, where she maliciously distributed nude photos and videos of her victims.

“Njaka was declared wanted via a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued in 2021. She was initially arrested in Anambra State on January 4, 2025, but subsequently absconded after jumping administrative bail.

“Persistent intelligence-led efforts led to her re-arrest on May 8, 2025, in her hideout in Abuja. Njaka will be arraigned before the Federal High Court on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

“Furthermore, Njaka’s non-governmental organisation, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation, is also facing prosecution for allegedly obtaining N452,821,982 in a medical assistance scam before the Federal High Court Abuja, along with Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation”.