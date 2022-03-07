JUST IN: Police arrests BRT bus driver linked to 22yrs lady’s death

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has arrested and detained the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that a 22-year-old fashion designer, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, got missing before the body was recovered.

As gathered, the driver, who had been on the run been after being linked to the lady’s death, was said to have been arrested by a team of policemen led by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

The driver, according to sources close to the command, was picked up from his hideout in a community in the Odogbolu area of Ogun State by the policemen on Monday.

The driver under detention was identified as Nice Andrew Omininikoron, and was already been questioned on what transpired before the fashion designer’s death.

Omininikoron’s arrest has increased the number of suspects linked to the lady’s death already under detention of the Lagos Police Command to three.

Earlier, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, had told newsmen that the two persons that were linked to the lady’s death have been arrested and detained.

“As soon as the report got to the police, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the lady was immediately initiated,” the police spokesman said.

“To ensure a speedy and diligent investigation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, immediately directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti to take over the case.

“In the course of the ongoing investigation, two suspects have been arrested and are currently helping in our investigation.

“While assuring that police detectives will continue to work assiduously to find the missing lady and bring her abductors to justice, the Command wishes to appeal to anyone with useful information that could help in our investigation to promptly give it to us for further necessary actions.”

Oluwabamise’s body was found along the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community and has been deposited in the mortuary.

It would be recalled that the young lady went missing on Saturday, February 26, while returning to Ota from Ajah. She boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Until her death, she worked as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate in Ajah, Lagos, but spent the weekends at Ota, Ogun state, with her sister.

Sadly, her body was found dumped by the roadside, and an unidentified man reportedly informed officials of Ebute Ero Police Station on Saturday evening.

