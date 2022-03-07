JUST IN: Police arrests BRT bus driver link to 22yrs lady’s death

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has arrested and detained the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that a 22-year-old fashion designer, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, got missing before the body was recovered.

As gathered, the driver, who had been on the run been after being linked to the lady’s death, was said to have been arrested by a team of policemen led by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

The driver, according to sources close to the command, was picked up from his hideout in a community within the state by the policemen.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

