Just In: Police arrests birthday celebrant, 75 other COVID-19 violators in Lagos

In a bid to ensure total compliance with the coronavirus protocol released by Federal Government, the Nigerian Police has arrested a birthday celebrant and 75 other guests for contravening COVID-19 guidelines announced by the government to flatten the curve in Lagos State.

Those arrested at the party were Popoola Michael, Adeyemo Opeyemi, Ramon salami, Kareem Akeem, Balogun Nurudeen, and 71 other guests found within the event center located in Oniru axis of the state.

They were arrested by Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division at about 1 am partying at Lavender court, Jakande close Oniru Victoria Island on Saturday.

As gathered, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Maroko Division of the Lagos command, was on a COVID-19 protocols enforcement including 12 midnight to 4 am curfew patrol when he got wind of the gathering at Lavender court, Jakande close Oniru Victoria Island Lagos.

The celebrant and other guests arrested by the law enforcement agency were apprehended for organising and attending a party with more than 50 persons within an enclosed area, a contravention of the coronavirus protocol approved to curtail community transmission of the virus.

Aside from the arrest, the DPO also impounded 136 vehicles for breaking the 12 midnight to 4am curfew on the island and some parts of Lekki in the recent past.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman for Lagos Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement made available to the Guild on Saturday, disclosed that owners of the vehicles have been charged to the Mobile Court, Oshodi and were fined appropriately.