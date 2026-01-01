JUST IN: Police arrests Anthony Joshua’s driver after Ogun auto crash

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the driver involved in the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash that resulted in the deaths of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua had suffered a leg fracture after being involved in a crash in which a Lexus SUV conveying him and his team rammed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway a day before Christmas.

During the unfortunate incident, two of the former heavyweight champion’s close associates, Kevin Ayodele, his personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, lost their lives.

The Ogun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed that the driver has been taken into custody, adding that investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing,” Babaseyi confirmed on Thursday.

It was learnt that the driver gave an official statement detailing events moments before the crash after being discharged from the hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the accident.

The statement was given to aid investigators in unraveling the mystery behind the unfortunate incident, which claimed the lives of Joshua’s friends.

Earlier, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission who assessed the scene on the day the accident occurred attributed the crash to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking