JUST IN: Police arrests Abia lawmaker for assaulting Abuja Bolt driver

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a House of Representative member representing Abia State, Alex Ikwechegh, for assaulting an e-hailing driver in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The police said that the lawmaker was inside Maitama station where he was being questioned on what transpired between both parties.

Police spokesperson for the Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed Ikwechegh’s arrest on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen.

Adeh noted that the Bolt driver reported what transpired between him and the lawmaker to the Maitama Police station.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Hon. Ikwegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Abuwatseya was reportedly physically assaulted.

“The FCT Police Command expresses grave concern over Hon. Ikwegh’s dismissive attitude toward the office of the Inspector General of Police following the incident. After allegedly slapping the victim, he reportedly remarked with contempt, ‘You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police,’ demonstrating a troubling disregard for the authority of law enforcement.

“Currently, the suspect is at the Maitama Police Station undergoing questioning,” the statement read.

The Command said the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Olatunji Disu, has mandated a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The Command is committed to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken.”